LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders and Allegiant Stadium announced a partnership with the San Manuel Casino on Monday.
According to a release from Allegiant Stadium, Raiders President Marc Badain and San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena, along with San Manuel Band of Mission Indians CEO Loren Gill were scheduled to make the announcement.
Details about the presser were not immediately released.
The San Manuel Casino is located in Highland, California, about 60 minutes away from downtown Los Angeles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.