LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following parking chaos surrounding some large events at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders and the Regional Transportation Commission said it made major improvements over the weekend during the Raiders' first preseason game.

The Raiders and RTC said moving the rideshare lot, adding signage to roadways, identifying better lane assignments and implementing better traffic strategies helped with the flow of traffic and "will continue to be fine-tuned going forward."

There were a couple of things changed during the Raiders preseason game that seemingly helped the parking and traffic issues. The team opened parking lots an hour earlier, about four hours prior to kickoff, allowing more staggered arrivals. Parking lots surrounding Allegiant Stadium were reportedly clear within an hour of the game ending.

Additionally, about 22,000 fans accessed Allegiant Stadium via Las Vegas Boulevard and walked across the Hacienda Bridge, upon arrival and departure. Additional watering stations were added to Allegiant Stadium Plaza for foot traffic.

“Working with our partners at Clark County Public Works, RTC, NDOT and LVMPD has helped us make significant improvements to our parking, transportation and traffic management program," Raiders president Dan Ventrelle said. "We believe these improvements enhanced the overall experience of many fans. We will continue to evaluate and improve the program with every game and major event as we learn more about fan preferences. The success and popularity of the RTC’s Game Day Express service was a real difference maker, and we look forward to continuing our work with all stadium partners.”

RTC said it didn't anticipate the popularity of the Game Day Express system for game days. RTC said it is working to better educate riders on its mobile app and the need for exact fares to improve onboarding efficiency. RTC also said they want to better manage expectations related to wait times and add signage to make it easier to identify the correct bus upon departure.

“Like the Raiders, we share a common goal to create and deliver a positive experience for fans, and we recognize the need for continual evolution and improvement of the program," RTC CEO MJ Maynard said. "While we expected strong interest from locals in our Game Day Express transit service, even we were a little surprised by demand for the service. We will continue to work with the Raiders to improve the program while ensuring we better educate and manage the expectations of our riders.”

RTC's Theresa Gaisser said overall, traffic near Allegiant Stadium was noticeably better than past events. When issues arose following the Garth Brooks concert at Allegiant Stadium in July, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said heat and inexperience were the main culprits.