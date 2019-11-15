LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders Foundation honored active service members, their spouses, and veterans during Friday's military combine at Nellis Air Force Base.
The combine, which included drills such as the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and passing and catching, saw over 200 participants.
Several Raiderettes and former players welcomed Aviation Nation visitors and encouraged everyone participating in the military combine to do their best.
When the combine was over, the Raiders Foundation presented the United Services Organization with a check for $25,000. The USO is an organization that helps service men and women and their families with various needs.
Today's event was part of the NFL's Salute to Service campaign and supported the USO of Las Vegas for a second consecutive year.
