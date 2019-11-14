LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Wednesday, the M Resort Spa Casino announced it was entering an official partnership with the Raiders. The partnership will designate M Resort as the "Official Raiders Team Headquarters Hotel."
The Raiders Performance Center in Henderson is currently under construction near M Resort.
"We are pleased to partner with M Resort Spa Casino as the Official Raiders Team Headquarters Hotel," said Raiders President Marc Badain. "Some of us have already experienced the first-class service and excellent amenities at M Resort which is in close proximity to our Performance Center, and we look forward to extending those opportunities to others in the Raider family."
M Resort also announced, that as part of the partnership, it would open a Raiders-branded restaurant currently known as Raiders Bar & Grill.
According to the casino, the restaurant, which will be open 24 hours and feature a wrap around deck for outdoor dining, is scheduled to open in 2020 and will offer guests and players exclusive Raiders-branded experiences on property and throughout the community.
More details about this partnership and other exclusive Raiders experiences at M Resort, the Raiders Performance Center and Allegiant Stadium would be announced later as the 2020 NFL season approaches.
"We are excited and honored to build a long-term partnership with the iconic Raiders organization and look forward to working closely with the team," said M Resort General Manager Hussain Mahrous. "We are proud to be a part of Henderson’s continued growth as we welcome the Raiders as our neighbors, partners and an extension of our family."
