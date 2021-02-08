LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From NFL stadiums to rural clinics to a Walmart near you, the push to open more vaccination sites across Southern Nevada continues to grow.
As of Monday, more than 340,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state and health officials say it is just the beginning.
NFL stadiums across the country are being transformed into mass vaccination clinics as the push to get vaccines to everyone who wants one continues to ramp up. According to the NFL, every NFL stadium in the U.S. can become a COVID-19 vaccination site.
Some NFL stadiums have already been transformed into vaccination sites in recent weeks, including the home facilities for the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons.
In Monday's COVID-19 Task Force conference call, state health officials said there has been an incredible mobilization and scaling up of vaccination sites and the effort grows larger by the day.
Walmart announced it will partner with Nevada in federal program to roll out vaccines in Walmart and Sam’s Club stores. They say this will happen next week at the earliest and appointments can be made online.
In an effort to vaccinate people who may be hard to reach, the Pahrump VA is holding weekend clinks. The weekend of Feb. 6 and 7, 400 veterans were given their vaccine.
As for when a mass vaccination clinic could open at Allegiant, Clark County and Southern Nevada Health District officials have yet to make that announcement.
