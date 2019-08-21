Las Vegas (FOX5) -- With a potential teacher strike on Sept. 10, the Clark County School District said it was making sure classrooms are prepared.
CCSD said it was looking to hire and recruit more substitute teachers in case a deal is not reached with the union. Former long-term sub Erik Huey says it's not that easy to hire by the potential September strike date.
"Not only the application process with the district but applying for a sub license with the state, that can be anywhere from an average three to four month process," he said.
To qualify substitutes must obtain a minimum of 60 college credit hours.
Interest candidates can apply online or at the district.
In a statement, the school district said:
CCSD Human Resources will be waiving all fingerprint costs associated with substitute hiring, in an effort to shore up qualified support for the classroom.
CCSD is requesting the support and partnership of retired teachers, local universities and other philanthropic organizations to ensure our schools are staffed properly. “No child will be turned away from our District. All doors will remain open, regardless of any decision by union leadership.
Huey said waiving fingerprint costs will not expedite the system, and many hired may not be prepared.
"They are going to go into the unknown. They are not going to know what classes they are going to cover. They may not know what subject matter they are going to be teaching," he said.
According to a statement from the governor's office, Gov. Steve Sisolak called a meeting between CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and John Vellardita, the executive director of the Clark County Education Association, to find a solution "in order to avoid potentially devastating impacts to our students, educators, and families in Clark County."
The meeting was also attended by Speaker Jason Frierson and Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, the statement said.
"What was clear from the meeting is that everyone around the table shares the same goals to improve the state’s education system," Sisolak's office said. "The Governor and leadership are hopeful that those shared goals will help CCSD and CCEA find a resolution that doesn’t disrupt the instruction of more than 300,000 students, put teachers in the crosshairs of the dispute, and leave parents wondering how to make it work if a strike were to occur."
CCSD will continue to ensure an active pool of qualified subs are available by Sept. 10.
The school district could not comment on how many substitute teachers were needed.
