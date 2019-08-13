LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The public will have two opportunities to comment on utilities in Southern Nevada.
The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada has scheduled two general consumer sessions to allow the public to give input on any topic concerning utilities regulated by the PUCN: NV Energy, Southwest Gas, and some telecommunication, railroad and water companies, according to a news release.
The PUCN does not regulate the Southern Nevada Water Authority.
The consumer sessions are scheduled for 1 and 6 p.m. Aug. 19 in Hearing Room A at the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, 9075 W. Diablo Drive, Suite 250.
The PUCN is required by law to conduct at least one annual general consumer session in the Nevada county with the largest population, the release said.
PUCN staff members, representatives from the Nevada Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection and the utilities will be available to respond to concerns, according to the release. Comments may be limited to three minutes per speaker. Those with questions regarding the consumer sessions may call (702) 486-7210.
The public notice for the consumer session can be found at puc.nv.gov.
