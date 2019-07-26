FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, Douglas Haig takes questions from reporters at a news conference in Chandler, Ariz. Federal prosecutors say a jury, not a judge, should hear the Las Vegas trial of an Arizona man facing a federal ammunition-manufacturing charge after selling bullets to the gunman who staged the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. A court filing on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 leaves it to a judge to decide. Haig's lawyers asked for a bench trial, arguing that jurors can't fairly hear evidence in a city where 58 people died and more than 850 were injured in October 2017. (AP Photo/Brian Skoloff, File)