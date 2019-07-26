Douglas Haig

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, Douglas Haig takes questions from reporters at a news conference in Chandler, Ariz. Federal prosecutors say a jury, not a judge, should hear the Las Vegas trial of an Arizona man facing a federal ammunition-manufacturing charge after selling bullets to the gunman who staged the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. A court filing on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 leaves it to a judge to decide. Haig's lawyers asked for a bench trial, arguing that jurors can't fairly hear evidence in a city where 58 people died and more than 850 were injured in October 2017. (AP Photo/Brian Skoloff, File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Arizona man accused of illegally selling ammunition to the 1 October shooting suspect has requested to move his trial to northern Nevada, but the U.S. attorney argues the motion should be denied.

According to federal court documents, U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich argues Daniel Haig has requested to move his trial to northern Nevada in an attempt to draw a more favorable jury pool. Haig's previous motion for a change of venue to Arizona was denied by the court.

The U.S. attorney's response to Haig's request for divisional transfer says "most of the conduct constituting Haig's offence occurred" in Las Vegas, which is also where most of the Nevada-based witnesses in the case are, court documents show.

Trutanich's office believes Haig submitted the divisional transfer request believing he would draw a greater number of jurors from rural areas, saying in the filing that "some ... take the view (that is not necessarily correct or supportable) that rural and outlying areas have a more pro-gun and libertarian way of belief." 

Haig faces one count of engaging in the business of manufacturing ammunition without a license.

