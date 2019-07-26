LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Arizona man accused of illegally selling ammunition to the 1 October shooting suspect has requested to move his trial to northern Nevada, but the U.S. attorney argues the motion should be denied.
According to federal court documents, U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich argues Daniel Haig has requested to move his trial to northern Nevada in an attempt to draw a more favorable jury pool. Haig's previous motion for a change of venue to Arizona was denied by the court.
The U.S. attorney's response to Haig's request for divisional transfer says "most of the conduct constituting Haig's offence occurred" in Las Vegas, which is also where most of the Nevada-based witnesses in the case are, court documents show.
Trutanich's office believes Haig submitted the divisional transfer request believing he would draw a greater number of jurors from rural areas, saying in the filing that "some ... take the view (that is not necessarily correct or supportable) that rural and outlying areas have a more pro-gun and libertarian way of belief."
Haig faces one count of engaging in the business of manufacturing ammunition without a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.