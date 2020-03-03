PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- A private ambulance service is expanding to Pahrump.
Previously, if a patient is in critical condition and needs to get from one hospital to another, the only option is by air. With OptimuMedicine, patients can get critical care by ground.
"We have a few things that make us unique. We have a mechanical ventilator for patients that are not able to breathe on their own ... IV pumps, so this is for medication infusions, patients again that require antibiotic drips or cardiac support medications," said Devon Eisma.
Eisma started OptimuMedicine in 2017. He is one of 10 highly trained staffers who will pick patients up in case of emergency to get from a small hospital a trauma center.
Eisma's company has been up and running in the valley but now the Nye County commissioners approved the expansion to Pahrump.
"We handle patients that are sicker than a standard paramedic ambulance but that don’t warrant another method of transport," said Eisma. He said they provide the same exact level of care as a helicopter but "just a fraction of the cost."
A medical flight can cost anywhere between $40-60,000. Eisma said a transport with his company is $4-5,000.
Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo who pushed for OptimuMedicine to expand to Pahrump said the medical flights out of Pahrump are overused and costing taxpayers. OptimuMedicine is privately funded, so it won't cost taxpayers any money.
It's not a 9-1-1 service, so it won't replace Pahrump Valley and Fire paramedics. The one hospital in town, Desert View, doesn't have specialists. If a woman goes into labor, even she may need to get air-lifted to Las Vegas.
"If we can give one other way for a patient to be transported from point A to point B then I feel like that’s a win for the patients that need it," said Eisma.
But the Pahrump Fire Chief said the county never did any research to see if the city even needs this kind of service.
"I hope that over time they're able to understand why this service is important and that we can prove our value by being here and actually doing it." said Eisma.
Eisma said he's working on expanding the company to other areas of Southern Nevada.
Blundo said by bringing OptimuMedicine to Pahrump, it could help expand medical services and help bring in more doctors to the rural community.
