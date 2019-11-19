LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman previously reported missing was found dead, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Jennifer Annette Cleary, 48, was pronounced dead around 10 a.m. Nov. 18, the coroner's office said. Her cause and manner of death were still pending Tuesday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Cleary was last seen Nov. 17 in the area of Rancho and Vegas Drive. LVMPD said Cleary was in "extreme emotional distress" when she went missing.
It was unknown where Cleary was found.
LVMPD didn't immediately respond for comment on whether the death was suspicious.
