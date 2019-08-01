LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --
According to a release from Gifford's organization, Courage to Fight Gun Violence, the forum will be held on Oct. 2 in Las Vegas. Democratic candidates who are eligible to participate in presidential debates have been invited to participate in the forum.
"In organizing this forum, Giffords and March for Our Lives will provide candidates with a meaningful opportunity to directly engage voters and present their plans to address America’s gun violence epidemic," the release said.
"Never before has our country had a presidential forum singularly dedicated to the issue of addressing gun violence, but this year, we’re changing that," Giffords said. "If we’re serious about tackling the biggest problems facing our country, we need serious conversations about solutions."
David Hogg, co-founder of March for Our Lives, said, "It’s our hope that the candidates come to Las Vegas prepared to discuss bold and holistic plans, like restorative justice, to end gun violence epidemic and its root causes. We have to look at the totality of the problem, not just mass shootings that too often capture the media’s attention, but suicides and other forms of gun violence that go unreported."
Details about the forum were expected to be released closer to the event date.
