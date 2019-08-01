FILE - In this Saturday, March 24, 2018, file photo, Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go on his killing spree during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington. Gonzalez, 19, became known for her "We Call B.S." speech criticizing politicians who accept money from the National Rifle Association, which she gave days after the shooting during a Fort Lauderdale rally. She, David Hogg and other March for Our Lives founders were featured on the cover of Time magazine. They spent the summer as part of the "Road to Change" tour, which registered young voters around the country. She is attending Florida's New College.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)