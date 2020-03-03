Trump

President Donald Trump speaks in the press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- President Donald Trump will make his return to the Las Vegas Valley later this month.

The Republican Jewish Coalition announced Trump would attend their annual leadership meeting, which takes place March 13-15. The event takes place at the Venetian Hotel and Casino.

Additional details of the event weren't immediately available. Tickets are available online for members of the RJC national leadership plus one guest.

