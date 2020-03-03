LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- President Donald Trump will make his return to the Las Vegas Valley later this month.
The Republican Jewish Coalition announced Trump would attend their annual leadership meeting, which takes place March 13-15. The event takes place at the Venetian Hotel and Casino.
We are proud to announce that President @realDonaldTrump will be speaking at this year's RJC Annual Leadership meeting!— RJC (@RJC) March 3, 2020
Get your tickets now, we only have a few left: https://t.co/I9W1zOovpl pic.twitter.com/CGLH7Ca2i9
Additional details of the event weren't immediately available. Tickets are available online for members of the RJC national leadership plus one guest.
