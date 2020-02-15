LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- President Donald Trump announced Saturday he will hold a "Keep America Great" rally in Las Vegas next week.
The rally will be on Friday, Feb. 21 at 12 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the campaign announced.
Trump's visit comes the day before the Nevada Democratic caucus, during a busy week for his rivals looking to gain support in the Silver State.
Doors will open for the general public at 8 a.m. You can register for tickets to the rally online.
