LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- President Donald Trump expressed his feelings about Nevada's June mail-in primary Wednesday morning, calling the ballots "illegal" and threatening to withhold funds to the state.

In a tweet around 6:10 a.m. May 20, Trump called vote-by-mail ballots "illegal" and said it could lead to "a great Voter Fraud scenario."

State of Nevada “thinks” that they can send out illegal vote by mail ballots, creating a great Voter Fraud scenario for the State and the U.S. They can’t! If they do, “I think” I can hold up funds to the State. Sorry, but you must not cheat in elections. @RussVought45 @USTreasury -@realDonaldTrump

It wasn't immediately clear what funds the President was referring to.

Nevada election officials announce entirely mail-in June primary Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced Tuesday Nevada's 2020 primary election will be entirely by mail.

In March, the Nevada Secretary of State announced the move to an entirely mail-in ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Sisolak responded to Trump's comments with the following statement:

Nevada is widely recognized as being a national leader in election administration, and we will continue to support the safest, most accessible election possible under these unprecedented circumstances. For the President to threaten federal funding in the midst of a pandemic over a state exercising its authority to run elections in a safe and legal manner is inappropriate and outrageous.

Rep. Dina Titus also responded with a message on Twitter: