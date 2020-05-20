LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- President Donald Trump expressed his feelings about Nevada's June mail-in primary Wednesday morning, calling the ballots "illegal" and threatening to withhold funds to the state.
In a tweet around 6:10 a.m. May 20, Trump called vote-by-mail ballots "illegal" and said it could lead to "a great Voter Fraud scenario."
State of Nevada “thinks” that they can send out illegal vote by mail ballots, creating a great Voter Fraud scenario for the State and the U.S. They can’t! If they do, “I think” I can hold up funds to the State. Sorry, but you must not cheat in elections. @RussVought45 @USTreasury
-@realDonaldTrump
It wasn't immediately clear what funds the President was referring to.
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced Tuesday Nevada's 2020 primary election will be entirely by mail.
In March, the Nevada Secretary of State announced the move to an entirely mail-in ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Sisolak responded to Trump's comments with the following statement:
Nevada is widely recognized as being a national leader in election administration, and we will continue to support the safest, most accessible election possible under these unprecedented circumstances. For the President to threaten federal funding in the midst of a pandemic over a state exercising its authority to run elections in a safe and legal manner is inappropriate and outrageous.
Rep. Dina Titus also responded with a message on Twitter:
Trump is threatening to harm Nevadans because our Republican Secretary of State is making it easier for them to vote. The President doesn’t care about the Constitution or apparently Nevadans' safety. He'll do anything to distract the public from his incompetent COVID-19 response.— Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) May 20, 2020
(3) comments
Well, Dems... half a million people out of work in Vegas and you've decided to engage in reindeer games with the leader of the free world. Not a good look. Also, I agree with the President. There's simply too much manipulation and gamesmanship that can occur with mail-in ballots. Fact.
Vegas is the king of capitalism. Ultra-capitalist city who cares nothing about its citizens, just how much money they can squeeze out of their retarded population and dumb f**k senior citizens with dementia. Glad I left that s**thole full of undereducated a**holes.
Must know we have sizelscum ,communist liberal crooked agenda governing Nevada !
