LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire that started with a power transformer extended to two vehicles and a tire shop Friday morning, Las Vegas fire officials said.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said the fire started around 5:58 a.m. Jan. 7 at 1765 E. Charleston Boulevard, near Bruce Street. LVFR said a power transformer caught fire and that the fire extended to two vehicles and a nearby tire shop. Llantera Tijuana tire shop is located in the area.
LVFR said there were live power lines down in the area as a result of the fire and that NV Energy was responding to the scene. NV Energy shows a power outage impacted less than five customers in the area and expects power to be restored by 7:30 a.m.
LVFR reported that the fire was out as of 6:40 a.m. Bruce was closed just north of Charleston for fire response. No injuries were reported.
