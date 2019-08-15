LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two schools in the east Las Vegas Valley were without power Thursday morning.
Chaparral High School and George E. Harris Elementary had no power, and NV Energy reported about 1,200 customers in the area were affected by an outage that began at 7:24 a.m.
About 11:50 a.m., NV Energy said power had been restored to both schools and all but 10 customers in the area.
A broken switch caused the outage and had to be repaired.
The Clark County School District sent out the following parent statement about 11:25 a.m.:
This is principal Lolo James at Chaparral High School.
As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. The power is currently out at our school and in our neighboring community. As student safety is a priority, we are relocating students to Valley High School, as we have been informed by NV Energy that it may be several hours until the power is restored.
Students who regularly ride the bus home at the end of the school day will be bussed to their bus stop from Valley High School. All other students will be bussed back to Chaparral High School at the end of the school day and parents will be able to pick up their students at the regular dismissal time.
Your support and understanding related to this matter is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Lolo James
Principal
Chaparral student Janaya Melton said the students were evacuated for a fire drill, but said the school was without power and the air conditioning was out. Melton said repairmen were at the school Wednesday to fix the air conditioning but were unable to repair it.
Students were evacuated for about five minutes for the drill, but about 10 a.m. students were being allowed to go home.
A neighbor who lives near Harris Elementary said his home was also without power. He added a Smart and Final nearby was also without power.
Harris initially posted on their Facebook page that classes would continue as normal; however, about 10:30 they posted that they would be releasing students.
CCSD released the following parent statement about Harris:
This is Principal Margarita Harris at George E. Harris Elementary School.
As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. The power is currently out at our school and in our neighboring community. As student safety is a priority, we are relocating students to William E. Orr Middle School, as we have been informed by NV Energy that it may be several hours until the power is restored.
Students who regularly ride the bus home at the end of the school day will be bussed to their bus stop from William E. Orr Middle School. All other students will be bussed back to George E. Harris Elementary School at the end of the school day and parents will be able to pick up their students at the regular dismissal time.
Your support and understanding related to this matter is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Margarita Harris
Principal
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.