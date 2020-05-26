LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 6,600 NV Energy customers were without power early Tuesday morning.
According to NV Energy's outage website, there were 85 different outage points west of the 215 beltway between Flamingo and Desert Inn roads. Most outages cited equipment damage as the cause.
Estimated restoration times varied between 7:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. NV Energy reported 6,670 customers without power as of 6:30 a.m.
By 7:20 a.m., power was restored to all customers in the area, according to NV Energy's website.
(1) comment
Govmit sizelscum ,just playing don’t you love me ,I’m king communist ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.