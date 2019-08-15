LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two schools in the east Las Vegas Valley were without power Thursday morning.
Chaparral High School and George E. Harris Elementary had no power as of 9:45 a.m. NV Energy reported about 1,200 customers in the area were affected by an outage that began at 7:24 a.m. The estimated time of restoration was 11:15 a.m.
NV Energy said they were "currently investigating the cause;" their website listed the cause only as "damage to NV Energy equipment."
Chaparral student Janaya Melton said the students were evacuated for a fire drill, but said the school was without power and the air conditioning was out. Melton said repairmen were at the school Wednesday to fix the air conditioning but were unable to repair it.
Students were evacuated for about five minutes for the drill, but about 10 a.m. students were being allowed to go home.
A neighbor who lives near Harris Elementary said his home was also without power. He added a Smart and Final nearby was also without power.
Harris initially posted on their Facebook page that classes would continue as normal; however, about 10:30 they posted that they would be releasing students.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
