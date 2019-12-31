LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pot use in pregnancy is a highly-debated topic that still does not have many clear answers.
Some mothers said it helps with nausea, pain management and stress. Researchers at UNLV’s School of Medicine said that’s not worth the risk.
“I was extremely ill, had extreme nausea,” Janelle Johngrass said. Johngrass is the mother of three boys and a health coach in Las Vegas. She used cannabis while carrying each of her children.
“Always through a filtration system, low doses, low THC – just enough to give me a sense of relief so that I could eat and drink water,” she said.
Johngrass turned to other mothers who used the plant in their pregnancies.
“All of them shared the same experience of relief, but also a sense of shame that’s around cannabis consumption,” Johngrass said.
The mom of three said the shame stems from people not knowing enough about the remedy and its side effects.
“I’m really excited that more universities are looking to do research on this which needs to be done,” she said.
Researchers at the UNLV School of Medicine recently looked at 450 pregnant women, who used pot daily.
“The marijuana group had a significant decrease in fetal growth and placental blood flow,” Dr. Nora Doyle said. “It’s kind of like a traffic jam or a backed-up pipe. If you don’t have a normal flow, there are going to be consequences on the other end with the baby.”
Dr. Doyle is one of the professors behind the study.
“For several years, we thought that marijuana was fairly safe,” Dr. Doyle said. “It wasn’t highly used so it didn’t get a lot of attention.”
Dr. Doyle noticed more moms talking about using pot during their pregnancies once it became legal in Nevada.
“Well maybe just because it’s legal, it might not be safe,” she said. “So let’s see what this is going to show us.”
National numbers show marijuana use in pregnancy has doubled over the last 15 years. In 2017, the American Academy of Pediatrics released guidelines stating no amount of marijuana use is safe during pregnancy or breast feeding, and it is not recommended. The U.S. Surgeon General backed that up.
“We have other remedies that can be used that are cheaper and we know are safer,” Dr. Doyle said.
Johngrass said those medicines didn’t work for her. That’s why she chose marijuana’s relief over possible risks.
“We need to do more research before we have this blanket term that cannabis is bad because women are getting relief, they are growing healthy babies,” Johngrass said.
