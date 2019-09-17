Life is Beautiful

Life Is Beautiful

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lots of food options are available at Life Is Beautiful, but this year a new option will be offered to festivalgoers who don't want to wait in line: Delivery app Postmates is offering order-ahead service. 

Hungry partiers can place their orders with restaurants in Life Is Beautiful's main Culinary Villages. Postmates will notify the customer when the order is ready for pickup.

Restaurants in the Culinary Villages offer options for many diets, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free offerings. 

For more on the concessions available at Life Is Beautiful is available on the festival's website.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.