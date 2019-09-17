LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lots of food options are available at Life Is Beautiful, but this year a new option will be offered to festivalgoers who don't want to wait in line: Delivery app Postmates is offering order-ahead service.
Hungry partiers can place their orders with restaurants in Life Is Beautiful's main Culinary Villages. Postmates will notify the customer when the order is ready for pickup.
Restaurants in the Culinary Villages offer options for many diets, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free offerings.
For more on the concessions available at Life Is Beautiful is available on the festival's website.
