LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A possible case of Norovirus is being investigated at Rex Bell Elementary School by the health district Thursday afternoon, according to the Clark County School District.
Norovirus is a contagious gastrointestinal illness that may cause diarrhea or vomiting.
The Southern Nevada Health District said they were working with the school to investigate a reported illness on campus and determine the source.
The health district is encouraging parents to provide samples so that health officials can determine a likely cause for the illness. A timeline for determining a cause could not be identified.
One parent, Christie Cexton, received a voice message from the principal warning families of a health issue at Rex Bell. Cexton transported both of her children to Valley Hospital after her son and daughter woke up vomiting, where they spent 5 hours in the emergency room.
"He's really really weak. We have to carry him from his bed to the bathroom," Cexton said, who at first suspected food poisoning until other children fell ill.
"If your child was sent home, we are asking that you please ensure that they do remain home," principal Jaymes Aimetti said via voicemail.
In a statement, the Clark County School District stated they were investigating the matter.
"The Clark County School District (CCSD) has received reports of students feeling ill with symptoms of nausea and vomiting at Rex Bell Elementary School," CCSD said in a statement. "CCSD will be conducting thorough cleaning to the school site in preparation of school tomorrow."
Dozens of parents were seen waiting to pick up their students from the school, according to Cexton, who dropped off an absence note to school officials.
One student said the nurse's office was crowded with students who felt sick.
The principal said the school would be heavily disinfected through the night. The district said school would reopen Friday.
HEALTHY TIPS FROM CCSD
- Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze. If you are not near water, use an alcohol-based hand cleaner.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth because germs can spread this way.
