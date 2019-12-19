LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Porch pirates are known to poach packages on doorsteps this holiday season, but there's a different kind of stranger roaming neighborhoods looking to spread good tidings: "porch Santas."
Several neighbors in the Whitney Ranch community in Henderson have found kind notes and little treats on their doorstep. Some notes encourage the receiver to spread the holiday cheer and give to another neighbor.
One resident, Ashley Howland, has been astounded by the generosity of her "porch Santa." She has received little gifts over several days, from popcorn and salt and pepper shakers to toys for her kids.
"Third time -- I realized there was a trend," Howland said. "Just thank you. I appreciate it a lot -- this random act of kindness," Howland said, saying the holiday season has been financially difficult for her family.
Howland plans with her kids to be a secret "porch Santa" for another stranger or neighbor in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.