LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The chicken sandwich that inspired a nation is sold out, according a tweet from Popeyes.
Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019
"We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)," the tweet wrote.
When will it be back? The Twitter account directs people to a mobile app that will reportedly provide notifications for the sandwich's return.
In Las Vegas, the location at 215 and Stephanie still has "a few thousand sandwiches," according to store employees.
Additional Las Vegas locations could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
