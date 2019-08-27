Brands are beefing about who has the best chicken sandwich, and it's a mess

Welcome to 2019, when everything is made up and brands fight on Twitter about which has the best chicken sandwich.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The chicken sandwich that inspired a nation is sold out, according a tweet from Popeyes.

"We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)," the tweet wrote.

Mike Tomasello shared this photo to our Facebook page. It was taken at the Decatur & Sunset Popeyes, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

When will it be back? The Twitter account directs people to a mobile app that will reportedly provide notifications for the sandwich's return.

In Las Vegas, the location at 215 and Stephanie still has "a few thousand sandwiches," according to store employees.

Additional Las Vegas locations could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

