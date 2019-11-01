LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were looking for a man suspected of robbing a retail business on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday night.
About 7:01 p.m., a robbery with a deadly weapon occurred at a business in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, police said. The suspect allegedly entered the business, placed several items in a bag, then exited the store with the merchandise while threatening a store employee.
The suspect is about 5'8" to 5'10" tall and about 130 top 140 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.