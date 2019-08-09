LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly robbed four businesses.
Earlier this month, the woman robbed four local businesses in northwest Las Vegas, police said in a release. She was believed to be armed with a gun and stole undisclosed items.
She was captured on surveillance video during the robberies.
Police said the suspect is a black woman in her 20s or 30s, about 5'4" tall and of average build. She was wearing a blonde wig.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit
Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.