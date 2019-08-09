LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly robbed four businesses.

Earlier this month, the woman robbed four local businesses in northwest Las Vegas, police said in a release. She was believed to be armed with a gun and stole undisclosed items.

She was captured on surveillance video during the robberies.

Police said the suspect is a black woman in her 20s or 30s, about 5'4" tall and of average build. She was wearing a blonde wig.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.