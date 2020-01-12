LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run collision early Sunday that left a woman seriously injured.
The crash happened about 12:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street, Metro said.
Evidence indicated that a 2014 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Los Feliz and had a stop sign at the intersection with Lake Mead Boulevard, then entered the intersection, according to police. A 2007 Nissan Titan was traveling west on Lake Mead and entered the intersection with Los Feliz Street.
The Altima failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign, and the front of the Titan struck the left side of the Altima, police said. The collision caused the Titan to leave the road and strike an NV Energy electrical box, affecting the power to the surrounding area. As of 9:30 a.m., NV Energy's website still showed about 450 customers without power in that area. The estimated time of restoration was 1 p.m.
The driver of the Altima was transported to UMC with serious injuries and was suspected of being impaired, Metro said. The Titan fled the scene, failing to check on injuries, contact police or exchange information with the other driver.
The driver of the Titan involved or anyone with information is urged to call Metro's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofNV.com.
The collision remains under investigation.
Most likely a drunk illegal now heading back to the border.
Hit and Run should equal held without bail during trial and permanent loss of license upon conviction.
