LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating after a woman was stabbed in the east valley Tuesday morning.
The report came in to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 10:22 a.m. of a stabbing in the 1000 block of East Twain Avenue, Metro said.
Officers arriving on the scene found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was transported to Sunrise Hospital. No information was available on the woman's condition.
Officers are in the area looking for the suspect, and the investigation is active.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
