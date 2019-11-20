LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police said four people were injured in two different shootings on Wednesday night.
According to department spokesman Officer Eric Leavitt, detectives were investigating to see if the two shootings were related due to their proximity.
At 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, officers responded to the 100 block of Honey Locust Drive, near Washburn Road and North 5th Street, where two people were shot.
They were both being treated for non life-threatening injuries. Both victims were men of unknown ages and details of the shooting were not yet available.
Two hours later, officers responded to Rome Boulevard and North McCarran Street for a shooting. There, Leavitt said an 18-year-old woman was shot in the head and a male of unknown age was shot in the ankle.
Both were taken to nearby hospitals.
No suspect information was immediately available. Both scenes are active and roads may be blocked as a result.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
