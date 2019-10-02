LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were responding to a report of an armed robbery at a restaurant in the east Las Vegas Valley.
The call came in at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday when a witness to the robbery at El Pollo Loco, 4011 E. Charleston Blvd., notified police, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Multiple callers reported the incident to Metro.
The Nevada Highway Patrol and North Las Vegas police also were notified due to the location of the restaurant.
Police said the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at an employee. Multiple suspects and a dark blue vehicle are believed to be involved.
No injuries were reported, Metro said.
Detectives are still investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
That's next door to where my storage unit was. I had two bikes stolen nearby there in a manner of two weeks. When I traveled in that area I got harassed by thugs. That neighborhood sucks all around.
