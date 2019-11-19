LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A person barricaded themselves inside an apartment Tuesday afternoon near the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers responded to the 400 block of Twain Avenue near Paradise Road for an assault/battery with a deadly weapon call.
A female suspect was taken into custody about 2:30 p.m.
LVMPD said Twain was closed from Paradise to Palos Verdes Street for investigation. Police said to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Ghetto Vegas trash preventing me from letting me patronize one of my favorite bars there. Tear those apartments down!!!
