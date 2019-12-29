LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The valley’s Jewish community gathered to celebrate the final night of Hanukkah Sunday.
What’s typically a joyful celebration was marked with grief after a vicious stabbing attack at a Rabbi’s home in upstate New York.
"It was terrible. It continues to be terrible,” said Rabbi Yocheved Mintz with the P’nai Tikvah congregation. “Unfortunately, things have escalated and to feel unsafe in your home is a terrible thing for the United States."
Dozens were celebrating the seventh night of Hanukkah at a Rabbi’s home in Muncy, New York when a man came in and began to stab people. Five people were injured, two were in critical condition.
Organizers of the menorah lighting celebration asked for upped security in light of the attack.
"When I reached out to Metro this morning to say in light of last night, that we'd like to have some extra presence there was no hesitation,” said President & CEO of Jewish Nevada Stephanie Tuzman. “Metro is here tonight just to make our community feel safe."
Despite some feelings of unease, more than a hundred people showed up to Downtown Summerlin for the Menorah Lighting. Jewish leaders reminding followers of the faith to let their light shine.
"Now more than ever, it's important that we come out, we share our love for our community and for each other and we celebrate who we are and what we're about and bring light into this world," said Tuzman.
