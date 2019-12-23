LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Law enforcement throughout Southern Nevada expect 400,000 people to party on the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.
On Monday, they reminded party-goers to be prepared for the extra security.
Glass bottles, alcohol, backpacks and coolers are prohibited on the Strip and downtown. Carriers will be turned away from festivities.
Road closures start on the Strip at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve, with the Strip entirely closed off by 6:30 p.m.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said the expanded law enforcement command center will now be at Switch Headquarters near the 215 Beltway and Decatur Boulevard.
"It is imperative to have well-thought out and long-practiced security plans in place to thwart terrorist attacks and other types of attacks," McMahill said.
In addition to calling 9-1-1 and 3-1-1, tipsters can report suspicious activity to the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center at (702) 828-7777.
