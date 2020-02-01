LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man was hit and killed by a car near the South Point Casino on Saturday night.
Just after 9:30 p.m. Feb. 1, a 67-year-old man was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard South near West Le Baron Avenue when he was hit by a car.
Evidence at the scene and witnesses indicated a 2014 Honda CRV was traveling north on Las Vegas Boulevard in the righthand lane when the pedestrian crossed the vehicle's path, police said. The right front of the Honda struck the pedestrian on his right side, knocking him to the ground.
The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Clark County Coroner's Office is expected to release his identity at a later date.
The driver, who remained on the scene, was not suspected of being impaired, and the crash is under investigation.
The pedestrian's death marked the 14th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2020.
