LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are looking for a 73-year-old woman who was last seen in downtown Las Vegas Monday.
Judith Schnepf was last seen in the area of Carson and 4th Street on Nov. 4 wearing a dark pink jumpsuit with a silver stripe down the arms and legs and silver sandals.
Schnepf is 5 feet tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Las Vegas police said they suspect Schnepf suffers from dementia and is considered an endangered person.
Anyone with information on Schnepf is urged to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 702-828-3111 or Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907.
