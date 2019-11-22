LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are investigating a threat made toward a Las Vegas middle school Friday morning.
In a letter to parents, Tarkanian Middle School principal Reece Oswalt said he was made aware of the threat Thursday night. Clark County School District Police Sgt. Bryan Zink confirmed the threat originated on Snapchat.
The letter reads:
Hello Tarkanian families, this is your principal Reece Oswalt. This evening I became aware of a rumored threat. At this time, law enforcement is involved and is thoroughly investigating. If you have information regarding this threat, please notify the authorities or submit to SafeVoice. Please know the safety of our students is of the utmost importance to me and we will do anything necessary to ensure all safety precautions are taken.
Thank you,
Reece Oswalt (Dr. O)
Zink said school police were investigating the threat throughout the night and that there would be an increased police presence at the school.
