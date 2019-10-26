LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian died after a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
Officers were called to the area of East Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard around 4 a.m. on Oct. 26, police said. The accident involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. Las Vegas police said no driver impairment was suspected and the pedestrian was outside the marked crosswalk.
East and westbound traffic on Sahara is expected to be shut down while detectives investigate the scene, police said.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
