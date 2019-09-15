LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the department was investigating a suspicious device in downtown area Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 100 block of East Bonneville Avenue, near Main Street, around 8:49 a.m. According to police, officers received reports of a suspicious device.
Resources from Metro Police's ARMOR section responded to the scene and were investigating.
As a precaution, the surrounding area was closed off. RTC Southern Nevada said the Bonneville Transit Center was evacuated and closed.
By 1:20 p.m., RTC said the center had reopened, but the customer lobby may remain closed.
#FASTALERT 15-Sep-2019 1:20PM =UPDATE=Bonneville Transit Center Now Open,Customer lobby may remain closed.— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 15, 2019
No other details were immediately available.
