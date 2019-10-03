LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was investigating two shootings Thursday night in the east valley.
The first call came in at 9:29 p.m., Metro said. Someone reported a disturbance between a group of people and the sound of gunshots in the 3100 block of Ferndale Street.
Officers responding to the scene found evidence of a shooting. No suspects or injured victims were found.
The second incident happened about 10:07 p.m. in the 5500 block of East Harmon Avenue, Metro said.
A man reported he was grazed by gunfire. His injury was minor, and he had not been transported to a hospital for treatment.
It was unknown whether the two events were related.
Both scenes were still under investigation by specialized unit detectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.