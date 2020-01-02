LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated an officer-involved shooting west of the Las Vegas Strip Thursday morning.
LVMPD said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of West Viking Road near West Flamingo Road and Arville Street at about 9:10 a.m.
Police said one victim was taken to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured, police said.
LVMPD working an Officer Involved Shooting in the 4000 block of W Viking Road. Suspect in custody. Victim involved in call was transported to UMC trauma with non-life threatening injuries. All officers on scene are uninjured.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 2, 2020
A suspect was taken into custody, LVMPD said.
Additional details weren't immediately available. FOX5 has a crew heading to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.