LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A portion of Sahara Avenue was closed Wednesday as police investigated a fatal multi-vehicle collision.
Officers said a woman driving an Audi A3 struck a vehicle with a mother and two kids before crashing into four other cars.
A woman driving a blue Hyundai was one of the five cars involved and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman driving the Audi A3 was taken to University Medical Center for treatment and faces charges that include felony hit and run.
Police believe the suspect was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.
Eastbound Sahara Avenue at Steve Rigazio Court will be closed for several more hours as police finish up their investigation.
The crash is Metro's 77th traffic related fatality of 2019.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
