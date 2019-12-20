LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a fatal crash Friday night in the east valley.
The crash happened on East Desert Inn Road at Cabana Drive east of South Nellis Boulevard, according to the Regional Transportation Commission's Twitter account.
The intersection is blocked, and motorists should expect delays, the RTC tweeted.
#FASTALERT 20-Dec-2019 06:25 pm,— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 21, 2019
Crash on Desert Inn at Cabana Dr (East of Nellis),
Intersection blocked,
Expect delays
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.