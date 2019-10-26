LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian died after a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
Officers were called to the area of East Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard around 4 a.m. on Oct. 26, police said. The accident involved a 20-year-old pedestrian and 1999 Honda Accord.
The driver of the Honda was headed east on Sahara when she crashed into the pedestrian. According to Las Vegas police, the pedestrian was lying in the roadway when he was hit. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police said no driver impairment was suspected.
East and westbound traffic on Sahara is expected to be shut down while detectives investigate the scene, police said.
This was LVMPD's 85th traffic-related fatality for 2019. The collision remains under investigation.
