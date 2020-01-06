LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were investigating a body found in a vacant lot in the east valley Monday morning.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a tip about a dead body in a vacant lot near South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive at 6:21 a.m., Officer Larry Hadfield said. Responding officers found a deceased man and contacted the Clark County Coroner's Office.
“The problem with desert areas, there’s a lot of trash and discarded materials behind us so separating what’s part of the crime scene to what is just trash is going to be extremely problematic,” said LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer.
Preliminary investigation indicates the man's death was likely a homicide caused by blunt-force injuries.
The time of death was unknown.
“That area is mostly where a lot of homeless people come to hang out and sit around. Sometimes there’s activity back there. People will be fighting," said Tajon Walker, a neighbor to the lot.
Police will be on the scene throughout the day conducting their investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
