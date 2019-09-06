LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Terrible's in the east valley Friday night.
Just after 9 p.m., police received a 911 call about a man waving a gun inside the Terrible's at 2353 E. Warm Springs, Metro said.
Officers arrived to find an attempted robbery had occurred.
The suspect was not in custody, and detectives are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
