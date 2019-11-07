hendo ois 10/21

The Henderson Police Department responds to a stabbing at an apartment complex Oct. 21, 2019.

 FOX5

HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A struggle with an "agitated" woman who police believe stabbed her son preceded an officer-involved shooting in Henderson last month.

Just after noon Oct. 21, Henderson police responded to 10701 S. Eastern Ave. after a 9-1-1 disconnect, according to a news release.

Officers arrived to find a 7-year-old boy with apparent stab wounds and an "agitated" woman, later determined to be the boy's mother, Claudia Nadia Rodriguez, 37. A struggle ensued, and shots were fired.

The boy, who police say was stabbed 25 times, was transported to UMC Trauma Center where he underwent emergency surgery. He is expected to recover, the release said. The woman was transported in critical condition to Sunrise Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Henderson Police officer shoots, kills mother suspected of stabbing boy
Henderson Police Department identifies officers involved in fatal shooting
Coroner ID's Henderson mom shot by police after she allegedly stabbed son

On the audio from the 9-1-1 call, the boy can be heard yelling for the operator to help him, then later pleading with his mother not to hurt him. After the call disconnects, the operator attempts to call the number back, but no one answers.

Officers' body-worn camera footage shows police arriving at the apartment to find the young boy covered in blood. As the first officer enters the apartment, a struggle begins with the woman, who is yelling. 

According to Henderson police and a still photo taken from the body-camera footage, Rodriguez was able to obtain one officer's service weapon and fired one round during the struggle. No officers were injured during the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on the Crime Stoppers website

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.