HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A struggle with an "agitated" woman who police believe stabbed her son preceded an officer-involved shooting in Henderson last month.
Just after noon Oct. 21, Henderson police responded to 10701 S. Eastern Ave. after a 9-1-1 disconnect, according to a news release.
Officers arrived to find a 7-year-old boy with apparent stab wounds and an "agitated" woman, later determined to be the boy's mother, Claudia Nadia Rodriguez, 37. A struggle ensued, and shots were fired.
The boy, who police say was stabbed 25 times, was transported to UMC Trauma Center where he underwent emergency surgery. He is expected to recover, the release said. The woman was transported in critical condition to Sunrise Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
On the audio from the 9-1-1 call, the boy can be heard yelling for the operator to help him, then later pleading with his mother not to hurt him. After the call disconnects, the operator attempts to call the number back, but no one answers.
Officers' body-worn camera footage shows police arriving at the apartment to find the young boy covered in blood. As the first officer enters the apartment, a struggle begins with the woman, who is yelling.
According to Henderson police and a still photo taken from the body-camera footage, Rodriguez was able to obtain one officer's service weapon and fired one round during the struggle. No officers were injured during the incident.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on the Crime Stoppers website.
The investigation is ongoing.
