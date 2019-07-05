LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials with Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue shared their reports on how busy each agency was during the Fourth of July.
County officials said more than 14,000 complaints were registered on iSpyFireworks.com on July 4, as well as an additional 515 complaints the next day.
Las Vegas police said officers issued 102 citations for illegal fireworks, 38 of which were given in the city, and 64 were given in Clark County. The citations were issued between three different task groups.
Police said officers planned to crack down on illegal fireworks for this year's Fourth of July celebrations due to the high number of complaints in 2018.
"Last year we were just amazed at the amount of complaints we received," said Metro Police Captain Jamie Posser.
She added that 1,700 complaints had been made by July 2 and approximately 25,000 complaints were filed in 2018.
On the #4thofJuly , there were more than 14,200 #fireworks complaints on the https://t.co/Df0oQkCbE8 website and more than 500 since midnight. This map shows complaints came from all over Las #Vegas and #ClarkCounty.#YouLightItWeWriteIt #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/a42Ux7deLZ— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 5, 2019
County officials said CCFD received 168 calls between 5 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on the night of July 4. Of the calls CCFD had, 13 were for building fires with damages, one of which suffered heavy damage.
As of Friday morning, CCFD said it was still collecting information on injuries.
Firefighters with LVFR responded to numerous calls overnight on the Fourth of July, officials said. Most fires within its jurisdiction were outside due to fireworks. LVFR reported two additional building fires that resulted in significant damage.
The first fire was reported on the 1600 block of Eaton Drive, near West Oakey and South Valley View boulevards, just after 3:40 a.m. LVFR said. A tree next to a house had caught on fire and when firefighters arrived on scene, heavy flames and smoke were coming from a two-story home.
The roof of the house on Eaton Drive caved in not long after crews arrived. According to LVFR, it took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.
UPDATE: EATON DR. House has been vacant since March, being used by various squatters, fire started upstairs or on roof, was caving in on arrival, had wood shake shingles, $200K dmg, no inj’s reported. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/q5vQX4MX5t— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 5, 2019
The fire on Eaton Drive caused about $200,000 worth of damage, mostly to the second floor of the house and the roof, fire officials said. The house had been vacant since March, though neighbors said people had been seen going in and out of the house frequently.
The cause of the fire is currently undetermined. Fire officials said the residence had wood shake shingles, which are considered very flammable. Fire investigators are not ruling out the possibility the fire was started by squatters, or by illegal fireworks.
LVFR firefighters also responded to the 500 block of Tonopah Drive, near Alta and Rancho drives, around 4:45 a.m. Fire crews reported heavy flames coming from a vacant, one-story home, but crews had the fire under control within minutes.
According to fire officials, the building on Tonopah had caught on fire before. The cause of this fire was undermined.
LVFR said no injuries were reported at either scene and CCFD assisted fire crews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.