LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has found the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Wynn Main Gate Drive.
The crash happened about 6:13 a.m. Tuesday. Before the collision, the 52-year-old pedestrian was trespassing at the Wynn and was escorted off the property by an officer, Metro said. He was struck as he was crossing back over Las Vegas Boulevard toward the Wynn.
On Tuesday, police found the vehicle involved, a black 2019 Toyota Camry, Metro said. It was occupied by two men, who fled the area on foot.
Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a dark-colored Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard South, entering the intersection at Wynn Main Gate with a yellow traffic signal, Metro said. The pedestrian was walking from west to east across S. Las Vegas Boulevard at Wynn Main Gate on the north side of the intersection near the crosswalk. The front of the Toyota struck with the pedestrian, throwing him into the air. He landed in the roadway north of the collision scene.
The Toyota fled the scene traveling northbound, never stopping to check on the pedestrian's injuries or call medical or police personnel.
The pedestrian was transported to the University Medical Center Trauma; he remains in critical condition.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metro at 702-828-4060 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.
