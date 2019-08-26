LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police have tracked down a van used in a deadly road-rage incident earlier this month.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives found the van in Los Angeles County, California, according to a Metro news release. The van has been brought to Las Vegas and is with Metro's crime lab.
The investigation in this case is ongoing, and no arrests have been made, police said.
Jeffrey Kay Boyajian, 58, of Lake Elsinore, California, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner's office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Police said Boyajian was in a Chrysler 300 driving northbound on Interstate 15 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road the night of Aug. 5.
Metro said they believe this incident to have started with road rage, with an unknown white van possibly tailgating the Chrysler. At one point, the van pulled along side the driver of the Chrysler and fired multiple shots into the car. Boyajian was shot and later taken to University Medical Center, where police said he died.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.
