HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said they will investigate the department's first homicide of the year after a drug-related robbery in early January.
HPD said police responded to the intersection of Kentwood Peak Avenue and Wagner Valley Street, near Coronado Center Drive and Sunridge Heights Parkway, to reports of a gunshot and a person lying in the street.
HPD said they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound and he was taken to Sunrise Hospital in "poor condition." Police said the man died Jan. 12.
The victim's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after family is notified.
Detectives said the incident appeared to be a drug-related robbery. According to police, the victim attempted to conduct a "drug rip" on two other men meeting him for a narcotics sale.
HPD identified the shooting suspects as 19-year-old Eduardo Rosario and 18-year-old Brian Vergara. Police said they were taken into custody Jan. 10.
Rosario faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon and possession with intent to sell a schedule I/II substance. Vergara faces a charge of possession with intent to sell a schedule I/II substance. It wasn't immediately clear if either suspect would face additional charges.
HPD said the case was an open investigation. HPD said this was the first homicide for the city in 2020.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call HPD at 702-267-4911 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
