HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Police responding to a fight Friday night at Foothill High School deployed pepper spray in an effort to disperse a crowd.
During a football game, two girls got into a fight, according to Clark County School District Police Sgt. Bryan Zink.
The two girls were taken into custody, Zink said, but as police were trying to get them away from the crowd, the crowd closed in on them. Police deployed pepper spray in an effort to disperse the crowd.
The girls were cited and released to school staff, Zink said. No one was injured during the incident, and no weapons were involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.